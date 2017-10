NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The euro held near three-month lows versus the dollar on Friday after the Catalan parliament declared its independence from Spain after a secret ballot, which is now likely to be ruled illegal by Spain’s constitutional court.

At 9:35 a.m. (1335 GMT), the single currency was down 0.5 percent at $1.1590, putting it on track for its steepest weekly decline against the greenback in 11 months, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)