Dollar/yen rises to 2-1/2-week high after US Senate approves tax cuts
December 3, 2017 / 11:39 PM / a day ago

Dollar/yen rises to 2-1/2-week high after US Senate approves tax cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a 2-1/2-week high against the yen and also advanced versus other currencies on Monday, boosted after the U.S. Senate approved a tax overhaul on Saturday.

The Senate’s approval moves Republicans and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes in what would be the largest change to U.S. tax laws since the 1980s.

The dollar was 0.4 percent higher at 112.770 yen after rising to 112.985, its highest since Nov. 17.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.2 percent higher at 93.051. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
