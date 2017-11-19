FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro extends losses after German coalition talks break down
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Oil giants unlikely to share coal's fate, for now
Analysis
Oil giants unlikely to share coal's fate, for now
Female singers dominate American Music Awards stage
Entertainment
Female singers dominate American Music Awards stage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 19, 2017 / 11:59 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Euro extends losses after German coalition talks break down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The euro extended its losses and hit a two-month low against the yen in Asian trade on Monday, after talks among four German parties seeking to form a coalition government following an election that weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel broke down.

Against the yen, the euro touched a low of 131.16 yen , its weakest level since mid-September, and was last down 0.6 percent at 131.39 yen.

The euro slipped 0.5 percent versus the dollar to $1.1735 , dipping from a one-month high of $1.1862 set on Wednesday last week. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.