Euro extends losses after German coalition talks break down

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The euro extended its losses and hit a two-month low against the yen in Asian trade on Monday, after talks among four German parties seeking to form a coalition government following an election that weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel broke down.

Against the yen, the euro touched a low of 131.16 yen , its weakest level since mid-September, and was last down 0.6 percent at 131.39 yen.

The euro slipped 0.5 percent versus the dollar to $1.1735 , dipping from a one-month high of $1.1862 set on Wednesday last week. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by Richard Pullin)