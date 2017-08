NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to session highs against the yen on Wednesday, extending its earlier gains after data showed U.S. existing home sales posted a surprise increase in May, soothing some concerns about a real estate slowdown.

At 10:09 a.m. (1409 GMT), the greenback was up 0.2 percent at 111.65 yen after peaking at 111.71 yen shortly after the release of the latest existing home sales data, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)