FOREX-Dollar index hits 3-month peak after upbeat U.S. GDP data

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The dollar reached its highest in over three months on Friday against a basket of currencies as the first government reading of the U.S. gross domestic product for the third quarter came in at 3.0 percent, stronger than analyst expectations.

At 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen and four other currencies was 0.5 percent at 95.085 after touching 95.137, which was the highest since July 20. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)