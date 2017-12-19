FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 2:08 PM / a day ago

FOREX-Dollar index trims fall as U.S. housing starts post gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The dollar reduced its losses against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as domestic home construction unexpectedly rose to a 13-month peak in November with the building of single-family homes hitting a 10-year high.

At 8:51 a.m. (1351 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six major currencies was down 0.2 percent at 93.513, while the dollar was up 0.2 percent at 112.77 yen, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Frances Kerry)

