FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
FOREX-Dollar pares gains vs yen after U.S. jobs report; euro flat
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 7, 2017 / 1:04 PM / a month ago

FOREX-Dollar pares gains vs yen after U.S. jobs report; euro flat

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed gains against the yen and euro on Friday in choppy trading after a report showed the U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected in June, but average wages rose less than expected.

U.S. non-farm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, beating economists' expectations for a 179,000 gain. Data for April and May was revised to show 47,000 jobs created than previously reported.

However, average hourly earnings grew just 0.2 percent, down from expectations of a 0.3 percent rise for June.

The dollar initially fell to 113.54 yen following the jobs report, from 113.74 yen, minutes before the data's release. It was last at 113.72, still 0.5 percent.

The euro, on the other hand, rose to around $1.1430, from $1.1411 ahead of the jobs report, and was last at 114.20, flat on the day.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.