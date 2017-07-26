FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar falls after Fed adjusts balance sheet reference in statement
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 26, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 14 days ago

Dollar falls after Fed adjusts balance sheet reference in statement

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar turned negative against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, falling to its lowest levels of the day after the release of the Federal Reserve's policy statement following its July meeting.

The Fed said it would begin implementing balance sheet normalization "relatively soon," a change from its previous statement that said it would begin to reduce its bond holdings "this year."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six world currencies, dropped 0.35 percent to 93.681, hovering just above a 13-month low touched on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

