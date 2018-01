NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies on Wednesday as stronger-than-forecast data on domestic industrial output in December supported the notion of a steady U.S. economic expansion.

At 9:27 a.m. (1427 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against six other major currencies was last up 0.27 percent at 90.639. It fell to a three-year low earlier at 90.113. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)