FOREX-Dollar index briefly pares losses after jobless, Philly Fed data
September 21, 2017 / 12:53 PM / in a month

FOREX-Dollar index briefly pares losses after jobless, Philly Fed data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly pared losses and turned flat against a basket of currencies on Thursday, following a surprise drop in domestic jobless claims and an unexpected increase in a gauge of U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activities from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.

At 8:48 a.m. (1248 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against a group of six currencies was down 0.15 percent at 92.365, retreating an over two-week high reached on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

