FOREX-Dollar index holds dip after jobless claims rise slightly

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The dollar held at modestly lower levels early Thursday as first-time filings for U.S. unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, supporting the view that the labor market would tighten further.

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against six major peers was 0.04 percent lower at 97.513. The euro was firm at $1.1164, while the dollar dipped 0.07 percent at 111.31 yen, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)