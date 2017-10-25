FOREX-Dollar index trims loss as new home sales hit near 10-year peak

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar turned flat on Wednesday against a basket of currencies, paring earlier losses following data that showed domestic new home sales unexpectedly reached a near decade high in September.

At 10:07 a.m. (1407 GMT), a widely-used index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies was marginally higher at 93.802, bouncing from 93.668 shortly before the release of the government’s latest figures on new home sales, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)