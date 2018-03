NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly fell on Friday against a basket of currencies as average domestic wages grew less than expected in February, paring bets the Federal Reserve would accelerate its pace of interest rate increases to counter price pressure.

At 8:38 a.m. (1338 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies, was up 0.11 percent at 90.274. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)