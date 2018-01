TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped 0.2 percent against the yen after the Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged and stuck to the view that Japan’s inflation will likely reach its policy target of two percent in the 2019 fiscal year.

The dollar fell to 110.61 yen from around 110.80 yen. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)