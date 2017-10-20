FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar rises after U.S. Senate passes budget blueprint
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 20, 2017 / 2:32 AM / 5 days ago

Dollar rises after U.S. Senate passes budget blueprint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Friday, after the U.S. Senate voted to approve a budget blueprint that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.6 percent on the day to to 113.17 yen. It hit a high of 113.315 yen at one point, the dollar’s highest since Oct. 6.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 2.3429 percent , a rise of about two basis points from Thursday’s U.S. close. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.