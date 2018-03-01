FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

FOREX-Dollar advances to six-week high; euro falls to seven-week low

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    * Powell drives expectations of 4 rate hikes this year
    * U.S. data backs rate hike view
    * Euro hits 7-week low vs dollar, 6-month trough vs yen
    * Soft euro zone manufacturing PMI nudges euro lower
    * Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

 (Updates prices, adds comment, FX table, changes byline,
dateline; previous LONDON)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a six-week
high on Thursday after a set of solid U.S. economic data further
stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates as many as four times this year.
    The greenback has gained momentum this week following the 
first public testimony of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell, who struck an upbeat note on the U.S. economy. 
    Powell delivered testimony again on Thursday to Congress,
this time before the Senate Banking Committee. Investors will 
want to see whether Powell, in his question and answer session, 
repeats his hawkish comments or tries to dial back some of his
message from Tuesday.
    The euro meanwhile hit a seven-week low on expectations that
euro zone interest rates could stay at record lows throughout
2018. Soft inflation data in the euro zone on Wednesday dented
expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will dial back
its stimulus this year.
    Thursday's U.S. data, on the other hand, showed that a gauge
of underlying inflation posted its largest gain in 12 months,
while another report showed the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in more
than 48 years.
    A U.S. manufacturing index for February was also stronger
than expected.
    "The U.S. data was consistent with the prevailing view of a
Fed clearly on track for further monetary tightening," said Don
Curren, a strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.
    In mid-morning trading, the dollar index climbed to 90.932,
a six-week peak, with Powell's optimism on the economy in public
testimony to Congress suggesting the U.S. central bank is going
to raise interest rates one more time than the three hikes
markets had expected.
    The index was last up 0.3 percent at 90.899. It is
still down 1.5 percent this year, dogged by investor suspicions
that the Trump administration prefers a weaker dollar to mend
its bulging trade deficit.
    In the euro zone, data showing the currency bloc's
manufacturing boom slowed last month added to the downbeat mood,
helping send the euro as low as $1.2153, its weakest
since Jan. 12.
    "At the start of the year we had a lot of excitement about
the strength of growth, and we had a lot of speculation that the
ECB was going to taper more aggressively," Rabobank currency
strategist Jane Foley said. 
    "A lot of that has just fallen off the scene and there's a
bit more of a pragmatic outlook for what the ECB is likely to
do, which is maybe a rate hike in 2019."
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1528 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.2173        $1.2193     -0.16%         +1.47%      +1.2212     +1.2156
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        107.0900       106.6700    +0.39%         -4.95%      +107.1900   +106.5500
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     130.38         130.07      +0.24%         -3.55%      +130.4700   +129.8600
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9480         0.9444      +0.38%         -2.70%      +0.9490     +0.9441
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.3728         1.3760      -0.23%         +1.60%      +1.3779     +1.3716
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.2843         1.2830      +0.10%         +2.12%      +1.2865     +1.2826
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.7738         0.7761      -0.30%         -0.81%      +0.7765     +0.7714
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.1542         1.1516      +0.23%         -1.26%      +1.1548     +1.1515
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8865         0.8862      +0.03%         -0.20%      +0.8877     +0.8837
 NZ               NZD=        0.7230         0.7210      +0.28%         +2.03%      +0.7237     +0.7187
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        7.9069         7.9001      +0.09%         -3.66%      +7.9437     +7.8895
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.6272         9.6350      -0.08%         -2.25%      +9.6716     +9.6221
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        8.2927         8.2893      -0.13%         +1.11%      +8.3177     +8.2666
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.0959        10.1095     -0.13%         +2.61%      +10.1230    +10.0835
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London
Editing by Frances Kerry)
