FOREX-Dollar dips as U.S. Senate tax bill details emerge
November 9, 2017 / 5:47 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

FOREX-Dollar dips as U.S. Senate tax bill details emerge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to a six-day low against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors balked at emerging details of the U.S. Senate Republicans’ version of a tax cut plan.

Rival Republican tax-cut plans were emerging in the U.S. Congress on Thursday that differed on issues such as cutting the corporate income tax, the deduction for state and local taxes and the tax on inheritances paid by the richest Americans.

U.S. Senate Republicans’ version of a tax cut bill will delay corporate rate cuts by one year to take effect in 2019, and will not include a repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate, Republican Senate Finance Committee member Bill Cassidy said ahead of the plan’s release later on Thursday.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.45 percent to 94.437. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
