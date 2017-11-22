FOREX-Dollar hits lows vs yen, Swiss franc after U.S. durable goods data

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Wednesday, touching its lowest levels of the session against the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc after the release of weaker-than-expected data on U.S. durable goods orders.

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in October after three straight months of strong gains and a measure of goods orders that strips out volatile components had its biggest drop since September 2016.

The dollar fell to 111.88 yen, hovering just above its lowest versus the Japanese currency since Oct. 16. Against the Swiss franc the dollar fell to a one-week low of 0.9872 franc. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)