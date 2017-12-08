FOREX-Dollar rises after U.S. jobs report, gains capped by wages

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro and yen in choppy trading on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected last month, but gains were capped by wages data that analysts said were disappointing.

U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs in November amid broad gains in hiring as distortions from recent hurricanes faded. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 200,000 jobs last month.

But analysts said average hourly earnings were lower than expected. Average hourly earnings rose five cents or 0.2 percent in November, but economists expected a 0.3 percent rise. The annual increase in wages were also weaker than forecast: the November came in at 2.5 percent versus a 2.7 percent expectation.

The dollar, as a result, pared gains against the yen, but still higher on the day at 113.35 yen, up 0.2 percent. The euro reduced losses versus the dollar, but still traded weaker at $1.1757, down just 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)