August 11, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 2 months ago

FOREX-Dollar slips after U.S. consumer prices data disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to a one-week low versus a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in July, pointing to benign inflation that could make the Federal Reserve cautious about raising interest rates again this year.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.41 percent at 93.019.

Against the Japanese yen, the greenback briefly fell to a sixteen-week low of 108.75 yen, before paring losses slightly to trade down 0.31 percent to 108.86 yen.

The euro rose to a one-week high of $1.1834. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

