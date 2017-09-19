FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of Fed policy meeting

* Euro falls briefly on Reuters report on ECB bond program * Trump's U.N. speech grabs attention but non-market event * Yen slips to 8-week low vs dollar, 21-month low against euro * Swiss franc hits lowest vs euro since Jan 2015 (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies on Tuesday in advance of a Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers are expected to decide on the reduction of the central bank's $4.2 trillion worth of bond holdings. The Fed's possible move to further roll back stimulus has not stemmed the greenback's weakness this year as other major central banks are considering steps to either slow their bond purchases or raise interest rates. Analysts widely anticipate Fed policymakers to announce a lowering of monthly bond purchases starting in October when their two-day meeting ends on Wednesday. They expect Fed officials would leave the door open for a rate increase at their Dec. 12-13 meeting. At 11:33 a.m. (1520 GMT), the index that tracks the dollar against six currencies was down 0.1 percent at 91.928, which was not far from the over 2-1/2 year low set on Sept. 8. The dollar had weakened against yen ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech before the United Nations General Assembly, which some traders feared would heighten tensions between Washington and North Korea over the latter's growing nuclear weapons program. While Trump dealt harsh criticism against the North Korean regime, it was not enough to spook most investors. The greenback was steady at 111.57 yen, below its eight-week peak of 111.87 set earlier Tuesday. Meanwhile, traders have been speculating whether the European Central Bank is moving closer to wind down its 2.3 trillion euro asset purchase program. ECB policymakers disagree whether to determine a fixed date to end the program when they meet in October, as the euro has jumped, Reuters reported. The single currency fell briefly on the Reuters report. Earlier Tuesday, the yen hit a 21-month trough versus the euro, while the Swiss franc hit its lowest level against it since January 2015. The common currency reached a one-week high versus the greenback at $1.2005. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 11:34AM (1534 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1969 $1.1952 +0.14% +13.85% +1.2005 +1.1951 Dollar/Yen JPY= 111.5500 111.5600 -0.01% -4.55% +111.8700 +111.2100 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 133.52 133.35 +0.13% +8.43% +134.1500 +133.2400 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9634 0.9613 +0.22% -5.34% +0.9646 +0.9596 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3515 1.3492 +0.17% +9.56% +1.3551 +1.3470 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2275 1.2288 -0.11% -8.60% +1.2308 +1.2262 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.8002 0.7960 +0.53% +10.91% +0.8014 +0.7957 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1532 1.1496 +0.31% +7.60% +1.1563 +1.1493 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8853 0.8857 -0.05% +3.93% +0.8899 +0.8844 NZ NZD= 0.7310 0.7263 +0.65% +5.32% +0.7317 +0.7257 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 7.8137 7.8296 -0.20% -9.53% +7.8334 +7.7887 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.3536 9.3626 -0.10% +2.95% +9.3660 +9.3374 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 7.9661 7.9606 +0.20% -12.53% +7.9715 +7.9362 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 9.5350 9.5162 +0.20% -0.47% +9.5436 +9.5158 All spots FX= Tokyo spots AFX= Europe spots EFX= Volatilities FXVOL= Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX World central bank news CEN Economic Forecasts... ECON Official rates...INT/RATE Forex Diary.......MI/DIARY Top events........M/DIARY Diaries...........DIARY Diaries Index........IND/DIARY Press Digests.....PRESS Polls on G7 economies..SURVEY/ European markets......MARKETS/)) (Reporting by Richard Leong; Additional reporting by John Geddie in London, Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Tom Brown)