FOREX-Euro posts worst week in 2017 on dovish ECB, Catalonia vote
October 27, 2017 / 7:30 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

FOREX-Euro posts worst week in 2017 on dovish ECB, Catalonia vote

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Dollar index registers biggest weekly gain in 11 months
    * U.S. Q3 GDP rises 3 pct, exceeds analyst forecasts
    * Catalan parliament vote to secede boosts yen, Swiss franc

 (Updates market action)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The euro fell on Friday,
marking its biggest weekly loss of the year a day after the
European Central Bank decided to prolong its bond purchases and
signaled its willingness to stick with an ultra-loose policy
stance.
    The tension between Madrid and Catalonia's secessionists
also stoked selling in the single currency after the Catalan
parliament on Friday declared independence from Madrid following
a secret ballot. Spain Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy retaliated
by sacking the Catalan government and set elections on Dec. 21.

    "The dovish surprise from the ECB was its openness to extend
the duration of its bond purchase program," said Omer Esiner,
chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington. 
    On Thursday, the ECB said it will extend its bond purchases
into September 2018 while reducing its monthly purchases by half
to 30 billion euros starting in January.
    The move raised bets the ECB was unlikely to raise interest
rates until 2019 as the U.S. Federal Reserve has remained on its
path to hike U.S. rates further.
    The Fed will hold a two-day policy meeting next Tuesday and
Wednesday where policy-makers are expected to leave rates
unchanged. 
    The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.1595, bringing
its weekly loss against the dollar to 1.6 percent for the
biggest in 11 months.
    Against the yen, the common currency was 0.6
percent lower at 131.98 yen after touching its weakest level in
nearly two weeks.
    The Catalan parliament vote revived some safe-haven demand
for the yen and Swiss franc.
    Even in the aftermath of Friday's political turmoil, "the
situation in Spain seemed largely contained for now," Eisner
said.
    As the euro wobbled this week, the dollar strengthened on
upbeat economic data, hopes for a tax cut and speculation about
President Donald Trump's selection of someone who favors a
faster pace of rate increases than current Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, whose term expires in February.
    The U.S. government reported on Friday that the economy grew
at a 3.0 percent annual rate in the third quarter, faster than
the 2.5 percent forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

    Earlier Friday, Bloomberg reported that Trump leans toward
nominating Fed Governor Jerome Powell as the next Fed chief, but
has not made up his mind.
    The dollar pared gains briefly on that report as Powell is
seen less hawkish than Stanford University economist John
Taylor, another potential nominee to lead the central bank.
    Trump, who is expected to announce his Fed chief candidate
nex week, is also considering Yellen, former Fed Governor Kevin
Warsh and his economic adviser, Gary Cohn, for the Fed's top
job.
    The index that tracks the dollar against six currencies
 was up 0.3 percent at 94.919 after hitting a three-month
high at 95.150. It gained 1.3 percent for its biggest weekly
increase so far this year.
    Currency bid prices at 1500 EDT (1900 GMT):
 Description      RIC       Last      U.S. Close  Pct     YTD Pct  High Bid   Low Bid
                                      Previous    Change  Change              
                                      Session                                 
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=      $1.1597   $1.1650     -0.45   +10.31   +1.1657    +1.1575
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=      113.7800  113.9700    -0.17   -2.64    +114.4400  +113.7200
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=   131.96    132.77      -0.61   +7.16    +132.9400  +131.7500
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=      0.9984    0.9975      +0.09   -1.91    +1.0037    +0.9974
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=      1.3122    1.3158      -0.27   +6.37    +1.3162    +1.3072
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=      1.2850    1.2845      +0.04   -4.32    +1.2916    +1.2846
 Australian/Doll  AUD=      0.7666    0.7660      +0.08   +6.25    +0.7672    +0.7626
 ar                                                                           
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=   1.1580    1.1622      -0.36   +8.05    +1.1648    +1.1561
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=   0.8836    0.8851      -0.17   +3.73    +0.8901    +0.8825
 NZ               NZD=      0.6871    0.6842      +0.42   -1.01    +0.6875    +0.6819
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=      8.1553    8.1684      -0.16   -5.58    +8.2284    +8.1539
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=   9.4576    9.5181      -0.64   +4.09    +9.5420    +9.4577
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=      8.3610    8.3476      -0.26   -8.20    +8.3998    +8.3434
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=   9.6984    9.7234      -0.26   +1.24    +9.7505    +9.6917
    
    

    
 (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing
by Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)
  
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
