FOREX-Yen firms after N.Korea says considering plan to strike Guam

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The yen firmed slightly against the dollar early on Wednesday after North Korea said it is considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

The strike plan would be put into practice at any moment once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision, a spokesman for the Korean People’s Army (KPA) said in a statement carried by the North’s state-run KCNA news agency.

The dollar weakened slightly against the yen, which is often sought in times of geopolitical tension. The U.S. currency was down 0.15 percent at 110.140 yen, edging towards a seven-week low of 109.850 set last week.

The euro was 0.1 percent weaker at 129.600 yen and the Australian dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 87.13 yen .

The euro stood little changed at $1.1762. The common currency had lost about 0.4 percent overnight after news U.S. job openings surged to a record in June reinforced Friday’s robust payrolls data and supported the greenback. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)