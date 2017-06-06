FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
GRAINS-Wheat prices rise on concerns over North America, Black Sea crops
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 6, 2017 / 3:07 AM / 2 months ago

GRAINS-Wheat prices rise on concerns over North America, Black Sea crops

4 Min Read

    * Chicago wheat rises for 2nd day, U.S. crop ratings fall
    * Spring wheat futures rise for 5th day, hit 1-year peak
    * Dry weather threatens spring wheat crops in U.S., Canada

 (Adds comment, detail)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for second
session on Tuesday and spring wheat prices hit a one-year high
as adverse weather in the United States, Canada and the Black
Sea region threatened global supplies.
    Soybean prices gained more ground, while corn ticked lower
after rising for the past two sessions.
    The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract
had risen 0.5 percent to $4.31-1/2 a bushel by 0238 GMT, having
closed marginally higher on Monday. 
    U.S. spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange
 gained 1.2 percent to $5.96 per bushel. The market rose
for a fifth consecutive session to a one-year high.
    Soybeans added 0.1 percent to $9.22-3/4 a bushel,
while corn slid 0.2 percent to $3.72-1/4 a bushel.
    "Spring wheat regions either side of the U.S. and Canada
border are drying rapidly to the detriment of young crops," said
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
    "Weather forecasters are not offering much by way of
comfort. A possible weekend storm offers the best chance of rain
in the region – but that is far from a certainty."
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 55 percent of the
U.S. spring wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down from
62 percent a week earlier.
    Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a drop of 1
percentage point, to 61 percent good-to-excellent. 
    For winter wheat, 49 percent was rated good-to-excellent as
compared with 50 percent a week ago and 62 percent last year.
    Concerns over crops in the Black Sea region also supported
wheat prices.
    Russian wheat export prices have risen for a third
consecutive week due to persistent concerns over wheat crops in
Russia and Ukraine to be harvested this summer, analysts said on
Monday.
    The U.S. soybean crop was 83 percent planted as of Sunday,
ahead of the five-year average of 79 percent, according to the
agency.
    The government rated 68 percent of the U.S. corn crop as
good-to-excellent, up from 65 percent a week earlier and above
an average of analyst expectations of 67 percent.
    Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat futures on
Monday and net buyers of corn and soybeans, traders said.
    Trader estimates of net fund activity in corn ranged from
net selling of 4,000 contracts to net buying of 5,000 contracts.

    
 Grains prices at  0238 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  431.50  2.00     +0.47%   +0.58%       433.03  56
 CBOT corn   372.25  -0.75    -0.20%   +0.47%       370.24  54
 CBOT soy    922.75  0.75     +0.08%   +1.15%       954.18  36
 CBOT rice   11.05   $0.00    +0.00%   -0.05%       $10.41  62
 WTI crude   47.02   -$0.38   -0.80%   -2.77%       $48.59  29
 Currencies                                                 
 Euro/dlr    $1.127  -$0.001  -0.05%   +0.56%               
 USD/AUD     0.7465  0.002    +0.32%   +1.26%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.