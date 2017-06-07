GRAINS-Wheat near 2-week high as adverse weather hits U.S. crops

* Wheat extends gains, hovers near last session's two week top * Corn up for third day, soybeans trade near over 1-week high (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat gained more ground on Wednesday, trading near last session's two-week high on worries about dry weather threatening production of high-protein wheat in the United States. Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session while soybeans traded near Tuesday's highest since May 26 on concerns over dry weather in the U.S. Midwest. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract rose 0.7 percent to $4.38-3/4 a bushel by 0254 GMT, having climbed on Tuesday to $4.40-3/4 a bushel, the highest since May 22. Soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $9.26-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Tuesday and corn added 0.5 percent to $3.79 a bushel, having gained 1.1 percent in the previous session. "There is talk about spring wheat damage and poor conditions for the hard red winter wheat in the U.S. because of harsh weather," said Kaname Gokon of Tokyo brokerage Okato Shoji. "We are seeing a rebound in wheat and the market is likely to go higher towards $4.50 a bushel." The U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday rated 55 percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down from 62 percent a week earlier and 79 percent a year ago. Spring wheat is a high-protein variety prized by millers for its quality. Concerns about the crop come at a time when traders are anxious about tightening supplies of high-protein wheat. For winter wheat, 49 percent was rated good-to-excellent as compared with 50 percent a week ago and 62 percent last year. Corn and soybeans were supported by forecasts for warm, dry weather, threatening U.S. crops. Corn ratings improved last week. The USDA rated 68 percent of the U.S. crop as good to excellent, up from 65 percent a week earlier. In news, an Egyptian court has decided to reinstate a zero tolerance policy on common grain fungus ergot, lawyers on the case told Reuters on Tuesday, plunging trade with the world's largest wheat importer back into uncertainty. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soybean futures on Tuesday, traders said. Grains prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 438.75 3.00 +0.69% +2.15% 433.91 67 CBOT corn 379.00 1.75 +0.46% +1.61% 370.90 65 CBOT soy 926.75 3.25 +0.35% +0.52% 951.28 43 CBOT rice 11.10 $0.00 +0.00% +0.45% $10.50 64 WTI crude 48.14 -$0.05 -0.10% +1.56% $48.52 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.126 -$0.001 -0.12% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.7536 0.003 +0.40% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)