GRAINS-Wheat edges higher, set for biggest weekly gain in 8 months

SYDNEY, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Friday as dry weather across key North American producing regions stoked concerns of potential production losses, pushing the grain towards its biggest weekly gain in eight months. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade have gained nearly 5 percent so far this week, the biggest one-week gain since October 2016. * The most active corn futures have risen more than 3 percent for the week, the biggest one-week gain since March 3. * The most active soybean futures are up nearly 2 percent for the week, the biggest weekly rally since Feb. 10. * Hot weather in the central United States is expected over the weekend, potentially stressing both corn and wheat crops. * Imports of soybeans to China, the world's largest buyer of the oilseed, rose in May by 25 percent from a year ago to the highest on record as a backlog of previously purchased supplies landed in the country, customs data showed on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The pound fell sharply in early trade on Friday after a British election exit poll showed Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party falling short of a majority, likely resulting in a hung parliament. * Oil prices continued to slide, adding to sharp declines from earlier this week as evidence mounted that a fuel supply overhang continued despite an ongoing effort led by OPEC to tighten the market by holding back production. * The "Trump trade" made a comeback on Thursday on Wall Street but the S&P and Dow industrials ended flat as former FBI director James Comey said President Donald Trump fired him to undermine an investigation into Russian meddling into last November's U.S. election. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices May 0130 China Producer prices May 0600 Germany Trade balance Apr 0645 France Industrial output Apr 0830 Britain Industrial output Apr 1400 U.S. Wholesale sales Apr Grains prices at 0104 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 449.75 0.50 +0.11% +1.12% 435.48 74 CBOT corn 384.75 -1.00 -0.26% +0.00% 372.24 67 CBOT soy 939.00 1.00 +0.11% +0.89% 950.18 58 CBOT rice 11.23 -$0.01 -0.04% -0.04% $10.62 71 WTI crude 45.58 -$0.06 -0.13% -0.31% $48.19 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 -$0.003 -0.26% -0.64% USD/AUD 0.7535 -0.001 -0.09% -0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)