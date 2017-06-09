GRAINS-Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 8 mths as dryness hits crops

* CBOT wheat up 4.7 percent, biggest weekly gain since mid-Oct * Spring wheat up 10.5 percent in fourth week of climbs * Dry weather seen hitting U.S., Canadian spring wheat crops (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday with the market on track for its biggest weekly gain in eight months, underpinned by hot and dry weather threatening to reduce production in North America. Corn eased, giving up some this week's strong gains that lifted the market to a one-year high, while soybean prices were little changed after closing higher for the past five sessions. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract is up 4.7 percent this week, the biggest weekly gain since mid-October 2016. Corn has risen 3.2 percent, the largest weekly gain since March 3, and soybeans are up nearly 2 percent after declining for the past four weeks. Spring wheat futures were on track for a fourth week of gains, having risen 10.5 percent during the period. Weather is in focus, with a hot weekend expected in the central United States early in the growing season for corn, soybeans and spring wheat. "Markets are looking now at turning worries into forecast cuts to spring wheat production in adjacent areas of the U.S. Northern Plains and Canada's Prairies," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "High temperatures and minimal moisture are obviously a bad combination for crops." There was additional support for the soybean market on strong demand. Imports of soybeans to China, the world's largest buyer of the oilseed, rose in May by 25 percent from a year ago to the highest on record as a backlog of previously purchased supplies landed in the country, customs data showed on Thursday. Many U.S. growers who have finished planting corn they will harvest this autumn took advantage of steep gains to sell supplies remaining from last year. Still, record production in Brazil continues to cap gains. Brazil's agricultural statistics and supply agency Conab on Thursday raised for the sixth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 113.92 million tonnes, up from 113 million tonnes in May's forecast. The agency said total corn output in the season should reach 93.83 million tonnes, above the previous 92.83 million tonnes estimate due to near-perfect weather. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures on Thursday. Trader estimates of net fund buying in corn ranged from 8,000 to 20,000 contracts, in soybeans from 5,000, to 10,000 contracts, and in wheat from 2,500 to 7,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0323 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 449.75 0.50 +0.11% +3.21% 434.88 74 CBOT corn 384.75 -1.00 -0.26% +1.99% 371.69 67 CBOT soy 938.25 0.25 +0.03% +1.60% 950.80 57 CBOT rice 11.22 -$0.02 -0.13% +1.08% $10.56 71 WTI crude 45.58 -$0.06 -0.13% -0.31% $48.19 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 -$0.006 -0.52% -0.70% USD/AUD 0.7535 -0.001 -0.15% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)