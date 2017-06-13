GRAINS-Wheat recovers as USDA rates spring crop behind expectations

SYDNEY, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat rose more than 0.5 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from a six-day low touched in the previous session, as the condition of the spring crop was pegged well behind market expectations, stoking fears of widespread production losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.7 percent to $4.37 a bushel, having closed down 2.7 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $4.31-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since June 6. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.3 percent to $9.33-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.5 percent to $3.79-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.8 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of U.S. spring wheat crop at 45 percent good to excellent, well behind market forecasts for 53 percent good to excellent. * U.S. soybeans were pegged at 66 percent good to excellent, below forecasts for 70 percent good to excellent. * U.S. corn was seen at 67 percent good to excellent, matching analysts' forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies on Monday ahead of a spate of central bank meetings, starting with the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday. * Oil edged up on Monday on signs of inventory declines in the United States and news that Saudi Arabia will limit volumes of crude to some Asian buyers in July and deepen cuts to the United States. * Apple shares added to last week's drop on Monday to lead a market downturn as tech, still the best performing S&P 500 sector this year, succumbed under its own weight. DATA (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale prices May 0830 UK CPI May 0830 UK PPI May 0900 Germany Economic sentiment index June 1000 US Small business confidence index May 1230 US PPI May Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 437.00 3.00 +0.69% -1.96% 434.78 50 CBOT corn 379.25 2.00 +0.53% -2.19% 372.76 54 CBOT soy 933.75 2.50 +0.27% -0.82% 948.22 50 CBOT rice 11.28 -$0.02 -0.18% -0.35% $10.74 71 WTI crude 46.18 $0.10 +0.22% +0.76% $48.00 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.000 -0.04% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.7555 0.002 +0.21% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)