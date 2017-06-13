GRAINS-Wheat rebounds as USDA rates spring crop condition below expectations

* U.S. spring wheat ratings fall sharply due to dry weather * Corn prices firm after deep losses, rain forecast limits gain (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures bounced back on Tuesday, rising nearly 1 percent as the condition of the U.S. spring crop was pegged well behind market expectations, stoking fears of production losses. Corn gained 0.4 percent after last session's deep losses triggered by forecasts of rains that eased concerns over dry weather in the U.S. Midwest. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract had climbed 0.8 percent to $4.37-1/4 a bushel by 0303 GMT, after closing down 2.6 percent on Tuesday when prices dropped to $4.31-1/4 a bushel, the weakest since June 6. Corn added 0.3 percent to $3.78-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.7 percent in the previous session. Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.32-1/4 a bushel, after falling 1.1 percent on Monday. "Dryness for the U.S. spring wheat crop has been pretty significant, so ratings are unlikely to improve," said an agricultural commodities analyst. "There might be some rain in the next few days but the longer-term weather forecast, for the next six to 14 days, looks dry." The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of U.S. spring wheat crop at 45 percent good-to-excellent, well behind market forecasts for 53. Last week, 55 percent of the spring wheat crop was rated good-to-excellent and at this time last year it was 79 percent good-to-excellent. U.S. soybeans were pegged at 66 percent good-to-excellent, below forecasts for 70 percent. U.S. corn was at 67 percent-good-to excellent, matching analyst forecasts. Forecasts of rains for corn and soybean crops could limit the upside potential for prices. Confidence is building on expected rainfall east of the Mississippi River, but corn and soybeans in the Plains and western Midwest look set to miss out, Thomson Reuters Agriculture Research analysts said in an update on Monday. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures on Monday. They were also net sellers in soyoil and soymeal, traders said. Grains prices at 0303 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 437.25 3.25 +0.75% -2.67% 435.52 50 CBOT corn 378.25 1.00 +0.27% -1.94% 372.73 52 CBOT soy 932.25 1.00 +0.11% -0.61% 949.47 48 CBOT rice 11.29 -$0.02 -0.13% +0.49% $10.69 71 WTI crude 46.27 $0.19 +0.41% +0.96% $48.01 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.000 +0.00% -0.18% USD/AUD 0.7556 0.003 +0.40% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)