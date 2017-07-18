FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
GRAINS-Corn jumps 2 pct on hot weather worries
July 18, 2017 / 4:00 AM / 17 days ago

3 Min Read

    * Corn hits highest in five days
    * Wheat firms 1.5 percent after four sessions of losses
    * Soybean prices climb as quality of U.S. crops eases

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn climbed 2 percent on
Tuesday as forecasts for hot, dry weather across a key producing
region stoked fears of further output losses.
    Wheat prices gained 1.5 percent after four consecutive
sessions of losses, while soybeans rose more than 0.5 percent.
    The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
 were up 2 percent at $3.95-1/2 a bushel at 0333 GMT, after
earlier touching their highest since July 13 at $3.96 a bushel.
Corn closed down 0.4 percent the day before.
    "The weather outlook for the coming week is pointing toward
above average temperatures for the U.S. corn belt," said Angus
Thornton, commodity analyst at Profarmer.
    Temperatures will remain hot and above-normal during the
next six to 15 days in much of the Midwest and Plains,
potentially stressing crops, the Commodity Weather Group said.
    The weather outlook threatens further downgrades to the
quality of U.S. crops.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture after the close of
futures trading said the corn crop has deteriorated last week,
pegging good-to-excellent ratings at 64 percent, down 1 percent.
 
    Analysts also noted support for corn from strong demand for
U.S. supplies.    
    The most active soybean futures were up 0.7 percent at
$10.04-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Monday.
    The USDA said U.S. soybeans were 61 percent
good-to-excellent, down 1 percent from the previous week.
    The most active wheat futures rose 1.6 percent to
$5.11-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent previously.
    The USDA said the U.S. spring wheat crop was 34 percent
good-to-excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and
matching analyst expectations.
         
 Grains prices at  0333 GMT
 Contract        Last    Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat    514.00      8.00    +1.58%       +0.64%  495.32    57
 CBOT corn     395.50      7.50    +1.93%       +1.54%  396.75    57
 CBOT soy     1004.50      7.00    +0.70%       +0.30%  962.06    59
 CBOT rice      11.82    -$0.02    -0.17%       +1.24%  $11.71    63
 WTI crude      46.09     $0.07    +0.15%       -0.97%  $45.08    57
 Currencies                                                         
 Euro/dlr      $1.153    $0.005    +0.47%       +0.57%              
 USD/AUD       0.7890     0.009    +1.18%       +0.79%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

