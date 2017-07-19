FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
GRAINS-Corn extends rally as hot, dry weather expected to continue
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 19, 2017 / 1:42 AM / 22 days ago

GRAINS-Corn extends rally as hot, dry weather expected to continue

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn edged higher on
Wednesday, extending two-day gains to nearly 1 percent, as
forecasts for continued dry weather stoked fears of widespread
production losses.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
 were up 0.2 percent to $3.91-1/2 after gaining 0.7 percent
in the previous session.
    * The most active soybean futures were up 0.3 percent
at $10.05 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
    * The most active wheat futures were little changed at
$5.04 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday. 
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday said 40
percent of the U.S. corn crop was going through the silking
portion of its pollination phase as of Sunday. Hot temperatures
and a lack of moisture could limit yield potential for corn
plants.
    * USDA also slashed good-to-excellent condition ratings for
the corn, soybean and spring wheat crops, a move that analysts
had anticipated.
    * The state grain buyer for top global wheat importer Egypt
said it purchased 300,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian and French
wheat.
    * U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive, wieghing on prices.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar hit its lowest against the euro and Swiss franc
in more than a year on Tuesday, with the broader dollar index
touching a more than 10-month low, on reduced confidence in U.S.
President Donald Trump's agenda and jitters over hawkish central
banks abroad.  
    * Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday as Saudi exports fell
and solid demand soaked up some of what is seen as an
oversupplied market, but Ecuador's decision to opt out of an
OPEC-led supply reduction pact complicated the outlook.  
    * A Netflix rally boosted the Nasdaq Composite to a record
high on Tuesday while Goldman Sachs Group Inc dragged the
Dow lower as earnings take center stage on Wall Street.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100  U.S.   Mortgage Market Index  weekly
1230  U.S.   Building Permits       June
        
 Grains prices at  0112 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   504.00     0.25    +0.05%       -0.40%  496.73    51
 CBOT corn    391.50     0.75    +0.19%       +0.90%  396.31    54
 CBOT soy    1005.00     3.25    +0.32%       +0.75%  964.38    59
 CBOT rice     11.86   -$0.01    -0.04%       +1.58%  $11.71    64
 WTI crude     46.25   -$0.15    -0.32%       +0.50%  $45.03    57
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr     $1.154  -$0.001    -0.10%       +0.54%              
 USD/AUD      0.7927    0.001    +0.15%       +1.65%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.