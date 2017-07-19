FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Corn edges lower, fears of adverse weather checks losses
July 19, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 22 days ago

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, fears of adverse weather checks losses

3 Min Read

    * Traders digest updated weather forecasts
    * Wheat falls to three-week low
    * Soybeans edge lower

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn edged lower on
Wednesday, though losses were checked by fears that dry weather
across a key producing region could stoke further production
losses.
    Wheat fell to a three-week low, while soybeans declined
despite fears of the impact of forecast adverse weather.
    The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
 were down 0.1 percent to $3.90-1/4 by 0237 GMT after
gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.
    Despite the drop in corn, analysts said opaque weather
forecasts across the U.S. Midwest were not reassuring, raising
fears of further damage to crops.
    "Weather forecasters are having a hard time reconciling
different projections into a confident forecast," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
    "The market continues to be beguiled by various weather
models as their siren calls sound throughout the day." 
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late on Monday
said 40 percent of the U.S. corn crop was going through the
silking portion of its pollination phase as of Sunday. Hot
temperatures and a lack of moisture could limit the yield
potential for corn plants.
    The most active soybean futures were down 0.1 percent
at $10.00-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
    The most active wheat futures were down 0.6 percent to
$5.01 a bushel, near the session low of $5.00-1/4 a bushel - the
lowest since June 30. Wheat closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
    Analysts said wheat was under pressure from sluggish
international demand despite fears for the condition of U.S.
spring wheat supplies.
    The state grain buyer for top global wheat importer Egypt
said it purchased 300,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian and French
wheat, as U.S. supplies were uncompetitive.
    The USDA on Monday slightly cut the good-to-excellent
condition ratings for spring wheat crops versus the previous
week, a move that analysts had anticipated.
        
 Grains prices at  0237 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change   Pct chg   Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   501.00    -2.75    -0.55%        -0.99%  496.63    49
 CBOT corn    390.25    -0.50    -0.13%        +0.58%  396.27    51
 CBOT soy    1000.50    -1.25    -0.12%        +0.30%  964.23    56
 CBOT rice     11.86   -$0.01    -0.04%        +1.58%  $11.71    64
 WTI crude     46.33   -$0.07    -0.15%        +0.67%  $45.03    58
 Currencies                                                        
 Euro/dlr     $1.154  -$0.001    -0.10%        +0.54%              
 USD/AUD      0.7927    0.001    +0.15%        +1.65%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

