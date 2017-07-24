FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
GRAINS-Corn falls 2 pct as wet weather set to help U.S crops
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 24, 2017 / 1:07 AM / 17 days ago

GRAINS-Corn falls 2 pct as wet weather set to help U.S crops

3 Min Read

    * Corn hits one-week low as dry weather fears ease
    * Wheat hits near one-month low
    * Soybean prices drop more than 1 percent

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell 2 percent
on Monday to hit a one-week low as forecasts for rain eased
fears of potential production losses.
    Wheat dropped almost 1.5 percent to a near one-month low,
while Soybean prices declined more than 1 percent.
    The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
 had fallen 2 percent to $3.85-3/4 a bushel by 0041 GMT,
after earlier touching their lowest since July 17 at $3.84-3/4 a
bushel. Corn closed down 2.8 percent in the previous session.
    "Dry weather has been the big concern and so this event
(rains) will ease some fears," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness
economist, National Australia Bank.
    Rains are expected across the U.S. Midwest, a key producing
region plagued by dry weather.
    The recent dry conditions have already damaged crops, data
from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed lat week.
    Supporting prices, China imported 380,000 tonnes of corn in
June, nearly six times levels from the year before.
    The most active soybean futures were down 1.5 percent
at $10.06-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.5 percent on
Friday.
    The most active wheat futures dropped nearly 1.35 
percent to $4.92-1/2 a bushel. That was near the session-low of
$4.91-3/4 a bushel, the weakest since June 29.
    Wheat prices have eased in recent days despite mounting
concerns about U.S. high protein wheat supplies amid the dry
weather.
    While the wet weather will aid crops, analysts expect yields
to remain reduced.
    
    
 Grains prices at  0041 GMT
 Contract        Last   Change   Pct chg   Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat    492.50    -6.75    -1.35%        -2.62%  500.41    38
 CBOT corn     385.50    -8.00    -2.03%        -4.76%  395.04    42
 CBOT soy     1006.75   -15.50    -1.52%        -1.97%  971.89    51
 CBOT rice      11.92   -$0.06    -0.54%        +0.46%  $11.76    62
 WTI crude      45.66   -$0.11    -0.24%        -2.42%  $45.09    44
 Currencies                                                         
 Euro/dlr      $1.167   $0.001    +0.10%        +0.38%              
 USD/AUD       0.7914    0.000    +0.04%        -0.54%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham)

