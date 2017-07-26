FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from near one-month low
July 26, 2017 / 2:40 AM / 15 days ago

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from near one-month low

3 Min Read

    * Gains in wheat checked as supply fears ease
    * Corn hits near one-month low
    * Soybeans edge higher after hitting two-week low

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat edged higher on
Wednesday after earlier hitting a near one-month low, though
gains were curbed by easing fears of tight supplies as a result
of recent dry weather.
    Corn edged lower to hit a near one-month low, while soybeans
ticked up after earlier hitting a two-week trough.
    The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
 were up 0.5 percent to $4.74-3/4 a bushel at 0219 GMT,
having earlier fallen to $4.73 a bushel - the lowest since June
29. Wheat closed down 3 percent on Tuesday.
    Despite edging higher, analysts said the bounce was likely a
temporary recovery as the market continues to shrug off fears
about the quality U.S. supplies. 
    "The market has come to terms with the fact the spring wheat
is not going to be very good and is very comfortable with the
weather premium," said Angus Thornton, an analyst at Profarmer.
    Despite fears that dry weather will crimp production of U.S.
spring wheat, wheat had fallen for nine of the last 11 sessions.
    A widely watched U.S. crop tour confirmed damage to a key
producing region.    
    Spring wheat prospects are lower than last year in southern
North Dakota and neighbouring sections of South Dakota and
Minnesota, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Tuesday.

    The most active soybean futures edged up 0.2 percent
to $9.95 a bushel, having earlier hit a low of $9.90-1/2 a
bushel - the lowest since July 14. Soybeans closed 1.7 percent
on Tuesday.
    The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to
$3.81-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $3.80-1/2 a bushel -
the lowest since June 30. Corn closed down 2.2 percent in the
previous session.
    The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon
that 57 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was in good to
excellent condition, down from 61 percent last week. Analysts
had expected a reading of 60 percent.
    USDA said the corn crop was 62 percent good to excellent as
of July 23, 1 percentage point worse than market forecasts.
      
 Grains prices at  0219 GMT
 Contract        Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat    476.25     2.25    +0.47%       -2.56%  501.63    32
 CBOT corn     381.50    -0.75    -0.20%       -2.37%  393.88    39
 CBOT soy      995.00     2.25    +0.23%       -1.49%  975.52    44
 CBOT rice      12.30    $0.00    +0.00%       +1.32%  $11.82    76
 WTI crude      48.37    $0.48    +1.00%       +4.38%  $45.24    71
 Currencies                                                        
 Euro/dlr      $1.165   $0.000    -0.02%       +0.09%              
 USD/AUD       0.7912   -0.002    -0.30%       -0.13%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sunil Nair)

