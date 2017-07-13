GRAINS-Wheat falls 2 pct to two-week low on U.S. govt forecast

* USDA estimate eases fears of tight U.S. wheat supply * Corn prices fall 1 pct to hit one-week low * Soybeans extend two-day losses to nearly 2.5 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat fell 2 percent on Thursday to hit a two-week low after the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its estimate for U.S. production this season, easing fears of tight supply after recent dry weather. Corn prices dropped 1 percent to hit a one-week low, while soybeans extend two-day losses to nearly 2.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were trading down 2 percent at $5.27-1/2 a bushel at 0216 GMT, after earlier touching their lowest since June 30 at $5.22-3/4. Wheat closed down 2.9 percent on Wednesday. Analysts said prices were under pressure from the USDA's decision to increase its U.S. production estimate. That eased fears of supply shortages as the country's spring crop suffers from sustained dry weather, which pushed prices to a two-year high last week. "U.S. winter wheat production came in around 5 percent higher than the market had expected," said Angus Thornton, commodity analyst at Profarmer. "The fact the U.S. numbers were more bearish than expected took some of the heat out of CBOT wheat markets." With the USDA raising its estimate for the U.S. winter wheat crop at 1.279 billion bushels, the government agency pegged overall 2017/18 U.S. wheat production above market expectations. The most active soybean futures were down 1.6 percent at $10.17-1/2 a bushel, near the session-low of $10.16-3/4 a bushel - the weakest since July 7. Soybeans closed down 0.9 percent on Wednesday. The most active corn futures fell 1 percent to $3.954 per bushel, having previously touched their lowest since July 6 at $3.95-1/4 a bushel. Corn slumped 3.7 percent the session before. The USDA also raised its forecasts of end 2017/18 U.S. corn stocks to 2.325 billion bushels, up from 2.110 billion in June and above an average of analyst estimates for 2.181 billion. The decline in corn comes despite concerns that recent hot, dry weather across the Plains will see widespread production losses. Despite those fears, the USDA left its U.S. 2017 corn yield forecast unchanged at 170.7 bushels per acre. The USDA lowered its soy ending stocks forecasts for both the 2016/17 and 2017/18 marketing years. Grains prices at 0216 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 526.25 -10.75 -2.00% -4.84% 489.26 62 CBOT corn 395.00 -3.75 -0.94% -4.65% 397.53 46 CBOT soy 1017.50 -16.50 -1.60% -2.47% 955.72 83 CBOT rice 11.83 -$0.01 -0.04% -1.99% $11.68 53 WTI crude 45.43 -$0.06 -0.13% +0.87% $45.22 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.144 $0.002 +0.22% -0.26% USD/AUD 0.7680 0.001 +0.07% +0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)