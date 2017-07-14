GRAINS-Wheat firms, set for biggest weekly loss in more than 6 mths

* Wheat moves away from 2-week low * Corn prices set to finish week down 5 pct * Soybeans hit weakest in 9 days By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat rose nearly 1 percent on Friday to move away from a two-week low touched in the previous session, but prices remained under pressure from forecasts for cooler temperatures that could help crops. Corn edged higher but was set to post its first weekly loss in three-weeks, while soybeans firmed after earlier hitting a nine-day low. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.9 percent to $5.16-1/2 a bushel. They closed down 4.5 percent on Thursday, when they marked their lowest since June 30 at $5.09-1/4 a bushel. Under pressure from forecasts for more favourable weather, wheat is down 3.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since December. "Worries that we were perhaps headed for another turf war for crops next season has been dispelled by a cooler, wetter turn in U.S. Midwest weather forecasts," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Earlier in the week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture increased its estimate for U.S. winter wheat production while reducing projected output of spring wheat -- the variety that has been hit by drought and heat in the northern U.S. Plains -- by less than expected. The most active soybean futures were down 0.1 percent at $9.88-1/4 a bushel, near the session-low of $9.84 a bushel, the weakest since July 5. Soybeans are down more than 2.5 percent for the week, the first weekly slide in three weeks. The most active corn futures were up 0.3 percent at 3.84-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 4 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 5 percent for the week, after previously posting two-week gains of nearly 13 percent. The weather outlook adds to price pressure from the USDA's forecasts of end-2017/18 U.S. corn stocks at 2.325 billion bushels, up from 2.110 billion in June and above an average of analyst estimates of 2.181 billion. Grains prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 516.50 4.75 +0.93% -3.82% 491.18 46 CBOT corn 384.25 1.25 +0.33% -3.64% 396.83 36 CBOT soy 988.25 0.75 +0.08% -4.42% 956.94 50 CBOT rice 11.67 -$0.09 -0.72% -1.39% $11.68 48 WTI crude 46.01 -$0.07 -0.15% +1.14% $45.16 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.141 $0.001 +0.11% -0.03% USD/AUD 0.7735 0.001 +0.12% +0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)