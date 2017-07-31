FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Wheat prices drop despite fears for U.S. spring crop
July 31, 2017 / 1:21 AM / 6 days ago

GRAINS-Wheat prices drop despite fears for U.S. spring crop

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat prices fell 1 percent
on Monday, retreating for the first time in four sessions, with
fears of decreased production of high quality grain offset by
ample global supply.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade were down 1 percent at $4.76-3/4 a bushel by 0051
GMT, after closing up 0.3 percent on Friday. 
    * The most active soybeans futures were down 1.4
percent at $9.98-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.55 percent on
Friday.
    * The most active corn futures declined 1.35 percent
to $3.82-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the
previous session.
    * Hot and dry weather during the growing season slashed
yield prospects for U.S. hard red spring wheat to the lowest in
nearly a decade, scouts on an annual crop tour said last week.

    * A U.S. court said on Friday the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency erred when setting standards for how much
renewable fuel must be included in fuel sold in the United
States and ordered the agency to try again, according to a court
filing.
    * The EPA had sought to lower the amount of biofuels that
needed to be mixed into U.S. fuel. 
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The U.S. dollar was broadly lower on Friday as a
combination of uninspiring U.S. economic data and political
uncertainty kept traders biased toward the euro and other world
currencies.  
    * Oil prices rose to their highest levels since May early on
Monday as a dip in U.S. output tightened the market and the
threat of sanctions against Venezuela kept traders on edge.
  

    DATA (GMT)
0500  Japan    Constructions orders        Yearly 
0500  Japan    Housing starts              Yearly 
0600  Germany  Retail sales real           Monthly 
0600  Germany  Retail sales real           Yearly 
0830  U.K.     BOE Consumer credit         June 
0830  U.K.     Mortgage lending            June 
0830  U.K.     Mortgage approvals          June 
0900  Eurozone Inflation                   July 
0900  Eurozone Unemployment rate           June 
1345  U.S.     Chicago PMI                 June   
1400  U.S.     Pending home sales index    June 
1400  U.S.     Pending sales change        June 
1430  U.S.     Dallas Fed mfg bus index    July 
        
 Grains prices at  0051 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change    Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   476.00    -5.00     -1.04%       -0.78%   502.62    34
 CBOT corn    382.75    -5.25     -1.35%       -1.29%   392.36    40
 CBOT soy     998.75   -14.25     -1.41%       -0.87%   981.89    46
 CBOT rice     12.39   -$0.03     -0.24%       +0.57%   $11.90    77
 WTI crude     49.73    $0.02     +0.04%       +1.41%   $45.74    79
 Currencies                                                         
 Euro/dlr     $1.174  -$0.001     -0.09%       +0.54%               
 USD/AUD      0.7960   -0.003     -0.33%       -0.04%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

