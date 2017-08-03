FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 days ago
GRAINS-Wheat eases for 4th day on ample world supply; corn, soy fall
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Domestic News
August 3, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 7 days ago

GRAINS-Wheat eases for 4th day on ample world supply; corn, soy fall

4 Min Read

    * Chicago wheat near lowest since late June on supply
pressure
    * Corn, soybeans give up last session's gains
    * U.S. Midwest weather seen less threatening for crops

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more
ground on Thursday, falling for a fourth consecutive session and
trading close to its lowest since late June on pressure from
ample global supplies. 
    Corn and soybean prices gave up some of last session's gains
as weather forecasts indicated little stress to maturing crops
in the U.S. Midwest. 
    The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract
lost 0.5 percent to $4.58-1/4 a bushel by 0310 GMT, holding just
above Wednesday's low of $4.55-3/4, the weakest since late June.
    Corn gave up 0.3 percent to $3.78 a bushel. Soybeans
 slid 0.4 percent to $9.73-1/4 a bushel. 
    Poor conditions for U.S. spring wheat have largely been
priced in, according to traders and analysts, and harvesting of
the drought-hit crop is under way. Rising expectations for rival
exporter Russia's production are tempering supply concerns. 
    Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR on Tuesday increased
its estimate for this year's wheat harvest in Russia to a record
74 million to 77 million tonne range. 
    "The Russian production estimate at a record this year has
come as a surprise," said one agricultural commodities analyst.
    "But we see the downside limited for wheat because dryness
in U.S., Canada and Australia is curbing global supplies." 
    For corn and soybeans, weather forecasts showed few serious
threats in the next two weeks for the heart of the U.S. Midwest
crop belt. The corn crop is filling kernels and soybeans are in
the pod-setting phase. 
    Corn rose on Wednesday after a lower yield estimate from
commodity brokerage INTL FCStone. The firm late Tuesday
projected the U.S. corn crop at 13.590 billion bushels, with an
average yield of 162.8 bushels per acre (bpa). 
    The estimate is well below the USDA's most recent forecast
for a corn crop of 14.255 billion bushels, with a trend-based
yield of 170.4 bpa. 
    Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade
corn and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers
of wheat, traders said.
    
 Grains prices at  0310 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  458.25  -2.50    -0.54%   -0.65%       500.23  29
 CBOT corn   378.00  -1.00    -0.26%   +0.40%       390.80  40
 CBOT soy    973.25  -4.25    -0.43%   +0.15%       985.86  39
 CBOT rice   12.48   -$0.02   -0.12%   +1.75%       $11.94  75
 WTI crude   49.49   -$0.10   -0.20%   +0.67%       $46.36  66
 Currencies                                                 
 Euro/dlr    $1.185  -$0.001  -0.08%   +0.37%               
 USD/AUD     0.7934  -0.003   -0.35%   -0.41%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom
Hogue)

