FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
GRAINS-Soybean prices edge lower, set for biggest weekly slide in a year
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 4, 2017 / 12:56 AM / 9 days ago

GRAINS-Soybean prices edge lower, set for biggest weekly slide in a year

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean prices inched lower
on Friday and were set for their biggest one-week fall in a
year, pushed down by forecasts for beneficial crop weather.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade were down nearly 5.5 percent for the week, on course
for their largest weekly loss since July 2016. On Thursday, they
hit their lowest since June 30 at $9.55-1/2 a bushel.
    * The most active corn futures were down more than 2
percent for the week, in what would be their second straight
weekly loss.
    * The most active wheat futures were down nearly 5
percent on the week, the biggest seven-day loss since August
last year.
    * Soybean prices have been pressured by forecasts of showers
in Iowa and Minnesota, the No.2 and No.3 soy-producing states.
Soybeans this month are setting pods, the key stage for
determining yields.
    * Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Thursday
pegged the U.S. corn yield at 165.9 bushels per acre (bpa),
trade sources said, below the USDA's trend-based forecast of
170.7 bpa.
    * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest
week at 145,500 tonnes, a marketing year low that fell below a
range of trade expectations for 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes.

         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar dropped against the euro on Thursday after
softer-than-expected U.S. services sector data, then briefly
fell more and hit a seven-week low against the yen after a
report that a grand jury will investigate allegations of Russian
meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.  
    * Oil prices fell on Thursday, as cautious buying dried up
after U.S. crude rose to near $50 a barrel, with concern about
high crude supplies from producer club OPEC offsetting the
previous day's data showing record U.S. gasoline demand.  
    * The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday, weighed down
by Amazon.com, Apple and other top-shelf technology stocks,
while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to a seventh
straight record high.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
0600  Germany            Industrial orders              Jun 
1230  U.S.               Nonfarm payrolls               Jul 
1230  U.S.               Unemployment rate              Jul 
1230  U.S.               International trade            Jun   
    
 Grains prices at  0025 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   457.25    -0.50    -0.11%       -0.76%  499.56    29
 CBOT corn    378.50     0.75    +0.20%       -0.13%  390.56    39
 CBOT soy     958.00    -2.50    -0.26%       -1.99%  986.93    34
 CBOT rice     12.26   -$0.13    -1.01%       -1.84%  $12.00    55
 WTI crude     49.04    $0.01    +0.02%       -1.11%  $46.56    61
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr     $1.188   $0.002    +0.13%       +0.24%              
 USD/AUD      0.7958    0.001    +0.13%       -0.05%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.