6 days ago
GRAINS-Soybeans jump nearly 1 pct, rebound from one-month low
#Domestic News
August 7, 2017 / 1:23 AM / 6 days ago

GRAINS-Soybeans jump nearly 1 pct, rebound from one-month low

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans rose nearly 1
percent on Monday, rebounding from a one-month low touched late
last week, although gains were checked as fears of widespread
crop losses eased.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.9 percent to $9.65 a bushel by 0037 GMT after
closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. 
    * Soybeans hit a low of $9.55-1/2 a bushel on August 3, the
lowest since June 30.
    * The most active corn rose 0.8 percent to $3.84 a
bushel, near the session high of $3.84-1/2 a bushel - the
highest since August 1. Corn gained 0.9 percent in the previous
session.
    * The most active wheat rose 0.8 percent to $4.58-1/4
a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Friday when prices
hit a low of $4.53-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since June 15. 
    * Soybeans had come under pressure amid forecasts for
favourable rains.
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture will on Thursday
release its latest monthly supply and demand report in which it
will update its corn yield projection including first data from
field surveys.
    * But the full impact of a hot and dry summer in the U.S.
Midwest is unlikely to show up in the government's next estimate
of the U.S. corn crop as it typically makes just small
adjustments to its harvest outlook during August.
    * Russia's IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2017 wheat
crop to 74-77 million tonnes from a previously expected 72-75
million tonnes.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar stood tall on Monday after an upbeat U.S. jobs
report lifted it off 15-month lows, with data lined up this week
seen as key to whether the greenback's rebound could be
sustained in the longer term.  
    * Oil prices rose on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report
bolstered hopes for growing energy demand, but crude prices
declined for the week, pressured by rising OPEC exports and
strong U.S. output.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
       China             Forex reserves                     Jul 
0600   Germany           Industrial output                  Jun 
1400   U.S.              Employment trends                  Jul 
    
 Grains prices at  0037 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   458.25     3.50    +0.77%       +0.11%  498.91    34
 CBOT corn    384.00     3.00    +0.79%       +1.65%  390.76    49
 CBOT soy     965.00     8.25    +0.86%       +0.47%  988.59    34
 CBOT rice     12.33    $0.00    +0.00%       -1.28%  $12.00    60
 WTI crude     49.62    $0.04    +0.08%       +1.20%  $46.79    64
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr     $1.178   $0.002    +0.14%       -0.71%              
 USD/AUD      0.7937    0.002    +0.19%       -0.14%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.