6 days ago
GRAINS-Corn rises for 3rd session as U.S. crop ratings decline
August 8, 2017 / 4:14 AM / 6 days ago

GRAINS-Corn rises for 3rd session as U.S. crop ratings decline

4 Min Read

    * Corn prices hit highest since July 28
    * USDA rates 60 pct corn good-to-excellent, down from 61 pct

 (Adds comment, detail)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a third
consecutive session on Tuesday to its highest in more than a
week, with prices supported by a U.S. government report showing
a marginal decline in crop ratings. 
    Wheat and soybeans gained for a second day.
    The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract
had climbed 0.3 percent to $3.87-3/4 a bushel by 0344 GMT, after
earlier hitting its highest since July 28 at $3.88 a bushel.
    Wheat added 0.2 percent to $4.64-1/2 a bushel and
soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $9.73-3/4 a bushel.
     The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop
progress report rated 60 percent of the U.S. corn crop in
good-to-excellent condition, down from 61 percent a week
earlier.
    The agency also rated 60 percent of the soybean crop as
good-to-excellent, up from 59 percent the previous week.

    Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no
change in ratings for either crop.
    Corn and soybean markets are taking direction from weather
in the U.S. Midwest as both crops mature. Temperatures have
turned cooler this month, but some areas need moisture.
    "Corn prices have taken a significant step away from the
low-side of the range seen ahead of July's flurry," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Sydney.
    "Two things are helping this happen. First, weather
conditions remain non-standard enough to see further modest
declines in U.S. corn yield forecasts. Second, U.S. prices
remain competitive enough that the market thinks it sees some
signs of better U.S. exports."
    Investors have started adjusting their holdings ahead of the
USDA's hotly anticipated supply-demand reports for August, due
on Thursday.
    Reports will include the department's first yield estimates
incorporating field data for the 2017 U.S. corn and soybean
crops.
    Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the USDA to
project the U.S. 2017 corn yield at 166.2 bushels per acre
(bpa), below the government's current trend-based forecast of
170.7 bpa.
    For soybeans, the average of analyst yield estimates was
47.5 bpa, below the USDA's current trend-based figure of 48.0
bpa.
    Wheat prices have been underpinned by hot and dry weather in
U.S. spring crop areas, although ample world supplies are
keeping a lid on the market.
    France, the European Union's largest grain grower, is
expected to produce 36.8 million tonnes of soft wheat, a third
higher than last year's weather-hit crop of just 27.6 million.

    Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan anticipate strong exports
this year as recent good weather has buoyed harvest
expectations.
    
 Grains prices at  0344 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  464.50  1.00    +0.22%   +2.14%       499.05  43
 CBOT corn   387.75  1.00    +0.26%   +1.77%       391.05  55
 CBOT soy    973.75  4.00    +0.41%   +1.78%       990.68  42
 CBOT rice   12.13   $0.09   +0.71%   -1.62%       $12.04  47
 WTI crude   49.21   -$0.18  -0.36%   -0.75%       $46.98  58
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.181  $0.002  +0.14%   +0.36%               
 USD/AUD     0.7918  0.001   +0.09%   -0.05%               
 
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
  

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)

