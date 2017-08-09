FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
GRAINS-Soybean prices edge up on dry weather fears
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
August 9, 2017 / 1:46 AM / 5 days ago

GRAINS-Soybean prices edge up on dry weather fears

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean prices inched higher
on Wednesday, extending gains into a third session as fears over
dry weather across key U.S. growing regions kept prices near
one-week highs.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade had risen 0.2 percent to $9.74-3/4 a bushel by 0109
GMT. They firmed 0.4 percent on Tuesday after hitting their
highest since Aug. 2 at $9.79-3/4 a bushel.
    * The most active corn futures were up 0.2 percent at
$3.84-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.8 percent in the
previous session.
    * The most active wheat futures were little changed at
$4.56-3/4 a bushel. They ended Tuesday down 1.4 percent. 
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday rated 60
percent of the U.S. soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition,
up from 59 percent a week earlier. However, ratings declined in
Illinois and Iowa, the top two U.S. soy states.
    * The latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor showed 36 percent
of Iowa in moderate drought and 7 percent in severe drought, up
from 1.7 percent a week earlier.
    * The market is also concerned U.S. soybeans are vulnerable
to frosty conditions amid forecasts for cool temperatures for
the rest of the month, a key development stage for the crop.
    * Customs data showed China's July soybean imports surged 30
percent to their highest level since at least 2010.
    * The European Union introduced a corn import tariff for the
first time in nearly three years in view of low prices linked to
swelling global supplies of the feed grain.
             
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The yen firmed slightly against the dollar early on
Wednesday after North Korea said it is considering plans for a
missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.  
    * Crude futures fell for a third day in early Asian trading
as the market shrugged off a bigger than expected fall in U.S.
inventories reported by an industry group as doubts linger over
OPEC's ability to restrain supply as promised.  
    * U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday after a late afternoon
selling spree as investors fled for safety after U.S. President
Donald Trump vowed to respond aggressively to any threats from
North Korea.  
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
0130  China                Consumer prices                  Jul 
0130  China                Producer prices                  Jul 
1400  U.S.                 Wholesale sales                  Jun
        
 Grains prices at  0109 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   456.75    -0.25    -0.05%       -1.46%  498.39    34
 CBOT corn    384.50     0.75    +0.20%       -0.58%  391.00    49
 CBOT soy     974.75     1.50    +0.15%       +0.52%  992.47    45
 CBOT rice     12.18    $0.03    +0.25%       +1.08%  $12.06    49
 WTI crude     48.98   -$0.19    -0.39%       -0.83%  $47.14    55
 Currencies                                                       
 Euro/dlr     $1.175   $0.000    -0.03%       -0.40%              
 USD/AUD      0.7872   -0.004    -0.51%       -0.49%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
     

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

