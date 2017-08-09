FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
GRAINS-Soybean prices extend gains into 3rd session on dry weather outlook
Markets & Economy
Top News
August 9, 2017 / 4:02 AM / 5 days ago

GRAINS-Soybean prices extend gains into 3rd session on dry weather outlook

3 Min Read

    * Soybeans linger near six-day high
    * Corn rebounds from losses of nearly 1 pct
    * Wheat under pressure from ample global supplies

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Wednesday, extending gains into a third consecutive session amid
forecasts for cool, dry weather in key U.S. growing regions.
    Corn prices inched up, rebounding from losses of nearly 1
percent the day before, while wheat was little changed.
    The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade had risen 0.1 percent to $9.74-1/4 a bushel by 0330
GMT. They firmed 0.4 percent on Tuesday after hitting their
highest since Aug. 2 at $9.79-3/4 a bushel.
    Analysts said forecasts for dry weather for much of the
month across key producing regions were stoking concerns that
expectations for a bumper crop may have to be reined in.
    "The market has been in such a malaise for such a long time,
any news to break that is treated with enthusiasm," said Phin
Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday rated 60
percent of the U.S. soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition,
up from 59 percent a week earlier. 
    However, ratings declined in Illinois and Iowa, the top two
U.S. soy states.
    Strong demand from China was also supporting prices,
analysts said. Customs data this week showed China's July
soybean imports surged 30 percent to their highest level since
at least 2010.
    The most active corn futures were up 0.2 percent at
$3.84-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.8 percent in the
previous session.
    The most active wheat futures were unchanged at $4.57
a bushel. They ended Tuesday down 1.4 percent.
     Meanwhile, the European Union introduced a corn import
tariff for the first time in nearly three years in view of low
prices linked to swelling global supplies of the feed grain.
        
 Grains prices at  0330 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   457.00     0.00   +0.00%       -1.40%  498.40    35
 CBOT corn    384.50     0.75   +0.20%       -0.58%  391.00    49
 CBOT soy     974.25     1.00   +0.10%       +0.46%  992.45    45
 CBOT rice     12.18    $0.04   +0.29%       +1.12%  $12.06    49
 WTI crude     49.01   -$0.16   -0.33%       -0.77%  $47.14    55
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.173  -$0.002   -0.17%       -0.54%              
 USD/AUD      0.7870   -0.004   -0.53%       -0.52%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

