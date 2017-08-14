FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 3:37 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Wheat drops 1.2 pct to two-month low on supply pressure

4 Min Read

    * Wheat falls for 3rd session, hits lowest since mid-June
    * Corn near six-week low, soybeans fall on U.S. crop outlook

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1.2
percent on Monday, falling for a third consecutive session to a
two-month low under pressure from abundant global supplies. 
    Corn dropped to match a six-week low reached on last
Thursday while soybeans lost ground as the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's forecast of larger-than-expected production this
year dragged down prices.
    The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract
 lost 1.2 percent to $4.34 a bushel by 0256 GMT after
declining earlier in the session to $4.32-1/2 a bushel, the
lowest since June 12.
    Corn gave up 1.1 percent to $3.70-3/4 a bushel, after
falling to $3.70-1/4 a bushel, matching last Thursday's low
which was the weakest since June 30. Soybeans dropped 0.9
percent to $9.36-1/2 a bushel.
    "Chicago and Kansas both managed to almost complete the
journey back to the bottom of their range for the past year,"
said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney, referring to the wheat
markets in Chicago and Kansas City.
    "We expect U.S. wheat to start finding some support from
exports at these lower price and U.S. dollar levels."
    The wheat market is being weighed down by rising world
supplies. 
    The USDA's supply outlook on Thursday included a sharp
increase in projected global wheat stocks in 2017/18, supported
by increased estimates for Russian, Ukrainian and Kazakh crops.

    Leading Russian agriculture consultancies SovEcon and IKAR
raised their estimates of Russia's 2017 wheat crop sharply to
record highs on Friday on strengthening yields of the incoming
crop.
    SovEcon raised its forecast for Russia's 2017 wheat crop to
77.9 million tonnes from 72.9 million tonnes while IKAR lifted
its estimate to what it called "a new incredible range" of 77
million to 80 million tonnes from a previous outlook of 74
million to 77 million.
    For corn, the USDA on Thursday projected the U.S. corn yield
at 169.5 bushels per acre (bpa), below its previous forecast of
170.7, but well above the average trade estimate of 166.2 bpa.

    The agency also wrong-footed investors by increasing its
soybeans yield forecast to 49.4 bpa from 48.0, rather than
trimming it as expected.
    Large speculators switched to a net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Aug. 8, regulatory data released on
Friday showed. 
    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitment
of Traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a
category that includes hedge funds, increased their net-short
position in CBOT wheat and increased their net-short position in
soybeans.
    
 Grains prices at  0256 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  434.00  -5.25   -1.20%   -1.48%       492.44  20
 CBOT corn   370.75  -4.00   -1.07%   -0.07%       389.77  36
 CBOT soy    936.50  -8.50   -0.90%   -0.40%       993.05  29
 CBOT rice   12.49   -$0.01  -0.08%   +1.92%       $12.12  63
 WTI crude   48.74   -$0.08  -0.16%   +0.31%       $47.50  49
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.183  $0.001  +0.07%   +0.49%               
 USD/AUD     0.7907  0.002   +0.23%   +0.42%               
 
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)

