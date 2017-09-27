GRAINS-Corn eases for 2nd day on supply pressure, wheat ticks up

* Corn loses more ground as market eyes near-record U.S. crop * Wheat up on short-covering ahead of US report, soy struggles (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid for a second session on Wednesday with the market weighed down by the harvest of a bumper U.S. crop amid abundant world supplies. Wheat ticked higher on short-covering ahead of a key U.S. government report on Friday expected to show lower production while soybeans were under pressure. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade gave up 0.4 percent to $3.51 a bushel by 0248 GMT, having closed down by a similar amount in the previous session. Wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.54-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed on Tuesday and soybeans eased 0.1 percent to $9.63 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Tuesday. "It is not just expectations of good yields for the U.S. corn crop, farmers are selling, which is adding pressure on prices," said Ole Houe, an analyst with brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "Farmers don't sell sometimes when prices are low." The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to issue its quarterly stocks report on Friday. Analysts expect U.S. corn stocks as of Sept. 1 to be pegged at 2.353 billion bushels, which would be the largest Sept. 1 stocks since 1988, if realized. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the government to lower its estimate of U.S. 2017 spring wheat and all-wheat production. The USDA's weekly crop progress report showed the U.S. soybean harvest was 10 percent complete as of Sunday, while 11 percent of the U.S. corn crop had been harvested. The progress figures fell below average trade estimates in a Reuters poll, but dry weather was forecast for this week in most of the U.S. Midwest, which should speed fieldwork. The soybean market is facing pressure after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it was seeking comment on a proposal to reduce biodiesel blending requirements into the domestic fuel supply. Soybean oil is the primary feedstock for biodiesel fuel in the United States. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean and grain futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Grains prices at 0248 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 454.50 0.75 +0.17% +0.11% 441.05 74 CBOT corn 351.00 -1.25 -0.35% -0.78% 355.16 54 CBOT soy 963.00 -0.50 -0.05% -0.85% 954.91 48 CBOT rice 11.93 -$0.04 -0.33% -3.52% $12.64 25 WTI crude 52.11 $0.23 +0.44% -0.21% $48.72 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.179 $0.000 -0.03% -0.50% USD/AUD 0.7877 -0.001 -0.11% -0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)