GRAINS-Corn edges lower as market eyes USDA report

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is expected to show lower corn production due to unfavourable weather. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.2 percent to $3.85-1/2 a bushel by 0117 GMT, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures were up 0.1 percent to $9.74-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed on Wednesday. * The most active wheat futures were down 0.2 percent to $4.58-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * USDA will on Thursday issue its first assessments of the 2017 U.S. corn and soybean crops based on field surveys, and analysts expect the government to lower its yield forecasts for both crops. * Analysts expect the USDA to lower its estimate for U.S. corn production to 166 bushels per acre (bpa), down from 170.7 bpa. * For soybeans, the average analyst estimate of the U.S. yield was 47.5 bpa, compared with the USDA's trend-based forecast of 48.0 bpa. * USDA said private exporters cancelled a sale of 130,000 tonnes of U.S. old-crop soybeans to unknown destinations MARKET NEWS * The Swiss franc eased versus the dollar on Thursday, but still held on to the bulk of hefty gains made the previous day as heightened tensions between the United States and North Korea sent investors looking for havens. * Oil futures rose in early Asian trading on Thursday, adding to gains from the previous session after official figures showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected. * U.S. stocks clawed back losses late on Wednesday as investors appeared to brush off geopolitical concerns after falling in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" warning to North Korea. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output Jun 0830 Britain Industrial output Jun 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 458.50 -1.00 -0.22% +0.33% 498.00 35 CBOT corn 385.50 -0.75 -0.19% +0.46% 391.26 51 CBOT soy 974.50 1.25 +0.13% +0.13% 994.13 45 CBOT rice 12.23 -$0.09 -0.69% +0.66% $12.08 51 WTI crude 49.59 $0.03 +0.06% +0.85% $47.32 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.176 $0.000 +0.02% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.7906 0.002 +0.25% -0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)