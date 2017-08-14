FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAINS-Corn falls 1 pct to linger near 6-week low
August 14, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 2 months ago

GRAINS-Corn falls 1 pct to linger near 6-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn fell 1 percent on
Monday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast
larger-than-expected production pushed prices towards a six-week
low.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
 fell 1 percent to $3.71 a bushel by 0137 GMT after closing
up 1 percent on Friday.
    * Corn fell to $3.70-1/4 a bushel late last week - the
lowest since June 30.
    * The most active soybean futures were down 0.9
percent to $9.37 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Friday.
    * The most active wheat futures were down 1.3 percent 
to $4.33-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Friday.
    * The USDA on Thursday projected the U.S. corn yield at
169.5 bushels per acre (bpa), below its previous forecast of
170.7, but well above the average trade estimate of 166.2 bpa.

    * The USDA also wrong-footed investors by increasing its
soybeans yield forecast to 49.4 bpa from 48.0, rather than
trimming it as expected.
    * Wheat markets remained dampened by the USDA's supply
outlook, which included a sharp increase in projected global
wheat stocks in 2017-18, supported by increased estimates for
Russian, Ukrainian and Kazakh crops.
    * Russian consultancies SovEcon and IKAR on Friday gave
similar estimates for the world's biggest wheat exporter last
season.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar edged higher against the yen on Monday, trading
above last week's near 4-month low, with rising tensions between
the United States and North Korea seen as the key to the
near-term outlook.  
    * Oil prices were steady early on Monday, supported by
strong demand and falling inventories, but still under pressure
from high output.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
0200  China               Industrial output            Jul 
0200  China               Retail sales                 Jul 
0200  China               Urban investment             Jul 
0900  Euro zone           Industrial production        Jun 
        
 Grains prices at  0137 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   433.75    -5.50   -1.25%       -1.53%  492.43    19
 CBOT corn    371.00    -3.75   -1.00%       +0.00%  389.78    36
 CBOT soy     937.00    -8.00   -0.85%       -0.35%  993.07    29
 CBOT rice     12.49   -$0.01   -0.08%       +1.92%  $12.12    63
 WTI crude     48.80   -$0.02   -0.04%       +0.43%  $47.51    50
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.182   $0.000   +0.03%       +0.46%              
 USD/AUD      0.7906    0.002   +0.22%       +0.41%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

