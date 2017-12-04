FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAINS-Corn hits 3-month high on LatAm crop concerns, short-covering
Sections
Featured
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital
Middle East
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 4, 2017 / 1:24 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Corn hits 3-month high on LatAm crop concerns, short-covering

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn climbed to its
highest since early September on Monday with concerns that dry
weather will hurt crop yields in Argentina underpinning the
market. 
    Soybeans rose for a second session to a one-week top while
wheat ticked higher, rising for four out of five sessions. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Dry weather across Argentina's farms is supporting corn
and soybean prices. 
    * Parts of Argentina's soybean and corn belt received some
beneficial rains last week, but dry weather remains a concern
across several provinces.
    * Brazil's corn production will drop by almost 17 percent in
the 2017/18 crop cycle, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on
Friday, reflecting a reduction in estimated planted area and
lower prices for the grain.
    * Corn output will total 90.52 million tonnes compared with
a Safras estimate of 108.87 million tonnes for production in the
2016/17 crop season, the consultancy said.
    * Gains in corn and soybeans are likely to be capped by
expectations of increase in U.S. production next year.
    * U.S. farmers are likely to expand plantings of both corn
and soybeans while reducing wheat seedings for the upcoming
marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said last week.

    * Large speculators trimmed their net short position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 28,
regulatory data released on Friday showed. 
    * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long
position in soybeans.
        
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar bounced to a two-week top on Monday as
traders celebrated the passage of a Senate tax bill over the
weekend, while stronger U.S. stock futures pointed to a merry
start for Asian shares.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0930   Euro zone               Sentix index             Dec
1000   Euro zone               Producer prices          Oct
1445   U.S.                    ISM-New York index       Nov
1500   U.S.                    Factory orders           Oct
    
 Grains prices at  0112 GMT
 Contract    Last     Change  Pct chg               MA 30    RSI
 CBOT wheat  440.00   1.50    +0.34%                440.00   46
 CBOT corn   359.50   0.75    +0.21%                359.50   59
 CBOT soy    1002.25  8.00    +0.80%                1002.25  68
 CBOT rice   12.46    $0.00   +0.00%                $12.46   71
 WTI crude   58.15    -$0.21  -0.36%                $58.15   62
 Currencies                                                  
 Euro/dlr    $1.187   $1.187                                 
 USD/AUD     0.7592   0.759                                  
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.