GRAINS-Corn hits contract low on supply pressure, wheat up for 2nd day

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago December corn futures were little changed on Wednesday after hitting a contract low earlier in the session, weighed down by plentiful world supplies and lacklustre demand. Wheat rose for a second session on short-covering although record global supplies kept a lid on the market. FUNDAMENTALS * Corn is coming under pressure as a bumper U.S. harvest added to a global supply glut, while weather in South America for the 2018 crop looks benign for the moment. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday said the U.S. corn harvest was 95 percent complete. * U.S. farmers are likely to plant a record amount of land with soybeans in 2018 and will also boost the area devoted to most other major crops, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday. * If the forecasts are borne out, then another year of bumper supply could prolong a global glut of grains that has kept prices of soybean and corn depressed for years. * The USDA expects soybean plantings to rise to 91.0 million acres in 2018/19, topping the record high set in 2017/18 at 90.2 million. But it forecast 2018/19 soybean ending stocks tightening to 376 million bushels, from 425 million at the end of 2017/18. * The USDA said U.S. corn stocks at the end of the 2018/19 marketing year, on Aug. 31, 2019, would grow to 2.607 billion bushels, from 2.487 billion at the end of 2017/18. * Underscoring the challenging export scenario for U.S. wheat, Egypt's main state grain buyer said it bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international purchase tender. No U.S. wheat was offered. * China has bought around 10 to 12 cargoes of mainly U.S. corn in the past month and is set to step up purchases as a record gap between domestic and international prices encourages buyers to seek out cheap imports. * Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose and the dollar held firm on Wednesday after Wall Street shot to record peaks amid signs of progress on U.S. tax cuts, upbeat economic data and bank-friendly comments from the nominee to head the Federal Reserve. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer spending Oct 1000 Euro zone Business climate Nov 1300 Germany Consumer prices Nov 1330 U.S. GDP 2nd estimate Q3 1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Oct 1900 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book on economic condition Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 430.00 0.75 +0.17% 430.00 32 CBOT corn 336.25 0.00 +0.00% 336.25 31 CBOT soy 993.00 0.00 +0.00% 993.00 58 CBOT rice 12.31 $0.00 +0.00% $12.31 69 WTI crude 57.70 -$0.29 -0.50% $57.70 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.184 $1.184 USD/AUD 0.7595 0.760 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Richard Pullin)