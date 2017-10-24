GRAINS-Corn prices hit 8-day high on U.S. harvest delays

* USDA pegs corn harvest behind market expectations * Wheat extends two-day gains to 3 percent * Soybean prices firm, but harvest pace checks gains By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn prices edged up on Tuesday to hit their highest in eight days as the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the harvest was lagging market expectations. Wheat ticked higher, drawing support from short-covering, while soybeans were little changed after earlier marking an eight-day low. The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2 percent at $3.52 a bushel by 0307 GMT, after earlier touching their strongest since Oct. 16 at $3.52-1/4 a bushel. Corn gained 2 percent in the previous session. Analysts said corn prices were drawing support from the USDA confirming just 38 percent of the U.S. corn crop was harvested as of Sunday, behind analyst forecasts of 44 percent. "The USDA harvest pace may provide some temporary support to prices but unless that begins to show the crop is in a terrible condition, I can't see a sustained rally," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report on Friday showed speculators held the biggest net short position in corn futures and options in 4-1/2 months as of Oct. 17. The weekly report also showed that speculators have boosted their net short in the grain for 10 straight weeks. The most active wheat futures were up 0.4 percent at $4.38-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.8 percent on Monday. The most active soybean futures were up 0.2 percent at $9.82-1/4 a bushel. Prices firmed 0.2 percent on Monday after earlier in the session hitting their lowest since Oct. 12 at $9.75 a bushel. The harvest of U.S. soybeans was 70 percent complete, ahead of analyst forecasts. Grains prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 438.50 1.75 +0.40% +2.93% 442.49 56 CBOT corn 352.00 0.75 +0.21% +2.18% 350.76 59 CBOT soy 982.25 1.50 +0.15% +0.36% 972.71 54 CBOT rice 11.95 -$0.02 -0.21% -1.04% $12.21 41 WTI crude 51.96 $0.06 +0.12% +0.95% $50.90 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.177 $0.002 +0.18% -0.13% USD/AUD 0.7822 0.002 +0.22% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)